Former U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is once again out stumping for men to be allowed to play on women’s teams, this time claiming that sports aren’t fair anyway, so why should anyone work so hard to keep men out?

The former Women’s National Soccer Team captain appeared on race-baiting comedian W. Kamau Bell’s Who’s With Me? podcast, where she insisted that there is nothing unfair about allowing men who claim to be women to play on a women’s team.

During the interview, Bell praised Rapinoe for “standing with trans people” and asked her about the “talk about how damaging trans women are to sports.”

“I am appalled,” Rapinoe answered. “I think at just, like, the lack of basic humanity and empathy that people are showing and just the amount of fear and hate, and I just think the silence of athletes is a lot.”

Bell went on to ask her why she isn’t afraid that men will hurt women’s sports, and he gave the example of how many feel that allowing trans women into women’s sports would be like if LeBron James just declared himself a women one day and started playing in the WNBA.

“Yeah, and that example isn’t happening, and I don’t think it’s ever going to happen. I think there’s a lot that trans people have to go through. If you’re a trans person in sports to even play, it’s like you couldn’t just say, one day, ‘I’m a woman’ and go play. That’s not how it works,” she insisted.

Rapinoe then gave her “logic” to the issue and said sports really isn’t fair anyway, so why not let men on a women’s team.

“And for me,” she blathered, “one of the biggest things is God forbid somebody be good at sports and have some sort of advantage — and, by the way, sports is not fair in any sort of way ever. Right?”

“It’s like it’s not meant to be fair,” Bell chimed in.

“Yeah. I’m like, what’s fair?” Rapinoe asked.

“I always point to [the 7-foot-4 Spurs center] Victor Wembanyama. Is that fair?” she added.

“What does that mean, even?” she continued. “It’s already not fair, and also, just like, it isn’t the most important thing in the world over someone’s human rights or getting to play or being cruel to people. I don’t know. I’ve won everything at every level, and played, you know in sort of every competition, and I’m just kind of like, I’m the one who could speak to it. Like, I’m okay if God forbid a trans person play sports and they’re halfway decent at it.”

She also said she “can’t wait” until a trans players gets on a pro women’s team.

“I can’t wait to see an elite, elite trans person play sports. That would be great,” she exclaimed.

Rapinoe curiously did not take these positions on trans athletes until her professional sports days were over. Rapinoe never jumped up to support trans players until the last year or two of her pro career, at which time she knew she would never personally have to compete against a trans player.

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