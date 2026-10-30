VIDEO — North Carolina: Three Customers Suffer Chemical Burns from Contaminated Chili’s Margaritas

Three Chili’s customers suffered chemical burns after consuming margaritas that mistakenly had a cleaning product in them on Wednesday at the restaurant in Forest City, North Carolina.

Officials with Foothills Health District said two employees also suffered from symptoms related to the chemical that was apparently accidentally placed in the drinks, WCNC reported Thursday.

Authorities launched an investigation after the customers were exposed to the chemical that was mistaken for sugar, the district said in a press release:

According to preliminary findings, during the early morning hours of October 26th, 2026, a restaurant employee received a granulated degreasing chemical from a contracted worker who was power washing the exterior, and placed it in an unlabeled container. The container was brought inside the restaurant and left in the bar area. On the morning of October 28th, an employee preparing the bar for lunch service discovered the unlabeled container and, believing its contents to be sugar, used the chemical to prepare the margarita station. Shortly after the restaurant opened, three customers ordered margaritas and immediately experienced discomfort and chemical burns in and around their mouths after consuming the beverages. The customers notified staff and left to seek medical attention. Two restaurant employees subsequently tasted the substance and reported similar symptoms. Upon notification of the incident, Foothills Health District opened an investigation and issued an immediate suspension of the restaurant’s food service permit and directed staff to thoroughly wash, rinse, and sanitize affected food preparation areas, equipment, and surfaces.

Authorities eventually finalized their investigation and reinstated the restaurant’s food service permit.

Health district spokesperson Megan Rollins told ABC 13 she was unsure of the extent of the chemical burns but the persons affected were treated at an urgent care in the area.

By reinstating the restaurant’s food service permit, the health district said that meant the establishment met all applicable food safety requirements and was authorized to resume operations. WSOC-TV reported that the restaurant reopened Thursday.