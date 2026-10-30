Vance: ‘I Promise You that Donald Trump Is Not Going to Let Iran Become a Forever War’

During a televised town hall event that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Vice President JD Vance vowed that the Trump administration would not allow the ongoing conflict with Iran become a “forever war.”

“[W]ith the midterms just days away, where do you believe our administration has fallen short, and why should we trust the Republicans with two more years to deliver the change we voted for?” a town hall attendee asked.

“Yes,” Vance replied. “So, first, I appreciate the question, and I appreciate you voting for us. I think what I’d say is, first of all, that while I understand the frustration about foreign misadventures in the Middle East, I served in Iraq. That’s one of the main reasons why I got involved politically is because I was so sick of this stuff. We’ve been involved in Iran in some form for seven months. The United States has been dealing with Iran for 47 years, and I promise you that Donald Trump is not going to let Iran become a forever war, which is the criticism that’s been made. I think there’s a difference between criticizing foreign military misadventures and saying that you can never, ever use the American military.”

“The other thing that I’d say to you is that if you take the whole suite of promises, obviously I’m very biased, but I think we’re doing a very good job,” he continued. “On immigration, we closed the border on day one, zero illegal border crossings. We prioritized fighting against visa fraud that big corporations were using to undercut the wages of American workers. That’s a big win. On housing, in part because of what we’ve done on immigration, but we’ve also banned Wall Street from buying up American homes. You actually see in the state of Texas, the list price of homes doubled during the four years of the Biden administration. It has cooled off in the State of Texas and elsewhere in the country too.”

“So, there’s a lot that we’re making good progress on,” Vance added. “Obviously, there’s a lot more we need to work on, but the one thing I’ll tell you is if you’re worried about another forever war, Donald Trump is never going to let this be a forever war. He’s going to accomplish America’s objectives, and then we’re going to focus on the other things that we’re doing, which of course the media doesn’t talk as much about, but are the things that I’m really most proud of. Thank you.”

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