FBN’s Kudlow: There’s ‘Indecision’ on Iran and Admin. Is Divided

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” host Larry Kudlow stated that, with Iran, “there is some indecision, number one. And number two, that the high war councils are not united.”

Kudlow said, “I agree with the president, all right? I wholeheartedly support this, what he’s trying to do. But it just seems like there is some indecision, number one. And number two, that the high war councils are not united. I’m being as diplomatic as I can be. Indecision and the high table of this national security team does not seem united in their view. It’s troubling to me.”

Former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg responded, “Well, it is to me, too. And I know exactly what you’re saying, I’ve been there. We both were there in Trump one and we saw what’s happened.”

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