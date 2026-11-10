GOP Rep. Gallagher: Need Stronger Protections to Keep Our Chips from China

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Rep. James Gallagher (R-CA) stated that “we need to put better protections in place to ensure that our microchips aren’t going into China.”

Gallagher said, “I think, for us, it really underscores that we have to be ever vigilant that there are spies, there is cyber theft, there [are] all kinds of things being utilized by this Chinese government to undermine us and to get a hold of our technology. It also maybe underscores that we need to put better protections in place to ensure that our microchips aren’t going into China.”

Later, co-host Jon Glasgow asked, “Do you think that President Trump should bring this up — this case here with Jensen Huang — with the Chinese President, Xi when he visits them next week?”

Gallagher answered, “Look, that’s the President’s prerogative, of course, but yes. I think these are things that should be being brought up as, a, hey, if we want to have a relationship, it has to be one of trust. And these guys have certainly breached that trust many times. Again, I think China only really understands strength, and it’s — again, it’s something that we have to make sure that we’re doing the things to protect our national security and our national interest.”

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