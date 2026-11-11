Dem Rep.-elect Ojeda: I’d ‘Vote to Impeach This Entire Administration’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep.-elect Richard Ojeda (D-NC) stated that he “would vote to impeach this entire administration.”

While discussing the impeachment vote on Secretary Pete Hegseth, Ojeda said, “I think the 120th Congress, I think we’ll take that up.”

Host Laura Coates then asked, “Would you vote to impeach?”

Ojeda answered, “Yes, I sure would. I would vote to impeach this entire administration. But when it comes to Donald Trump, no, if we impeach Donald Trump, we martyr him.”

He added, “I think that RFK Jr., I think that Pete Hegseth, these are people that should be impeached, impeached and then prosecuted for what they have done. Kristi Noem, Marco Rubio, people have been snatched off the streets, given no due process, and have ended up in gulags someplace.”

Ojeda also talked about Medicare for all and legislation on unionizing.

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