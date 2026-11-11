President Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against UK state broadcaster the BBC will go to court after a Florida judge dismissed their motion for dismissal, prompting Trump to hail the effort to defeat “all of those who try to deceive the American People”.

The lawsuit by U.S. President Donald Trump’s legal team against Britain’s government-mandated, public funded broadcaster the BBC over the editing of his January 6th 2021 Capitol speech will go to court after the broadcaster’s motion to dismiss was rejected. The BBC spliced together footage from Trump’s speech in a documentary which, his legal team alleges, made it deceptively “appear as though President Trump made a statement he never made”

It is stated the edits covered up a 55-minute gap between two remarks which were run back-to-back in a way, it is alleged, that intended to make them seem like one sentence. This, Trump’s team claim, was not a mistake by “actual malice” by the BBC, in an attempt to give the impression that the President had incited a riot.

Hailing the decision by the judge to rule against the BBC’s attempt to argue that no case had been made to establish a defamation claim, President Trump said on his Truth Social platform: “A Huge Victory against Fake News BBC, a terrible abuser of the truth, just handed down by highly respected District Court Judge, Jeffrey T. Kuntz”.

The judge found the BBC’s editing of Trump’s speech wasn’t merely “trimming” but had created “something different”.

The President noted the judge had stated in his ruling that “Here, the news entity created the story. BBC admitted as much by confirming it had edited a video to make it appear as though President Trump made a statement he never made”. Trump stated he and his lawyers will “continue fighting against, and defeating, all of those who try to deceive the American People!”.

British newspaper The Daily Telegraph noted that while the substantial part of Judge Kuntz’s ruling was in favour of President Trump, he also ruled against the President in his attempt to sue the BBC under Florida consumer protection law, finding that news documentaries are not ‘commercial speech’.

The paper further noted the response of the BBC itself, which said in their statement:

We are surprised by this decision but respect the court’s authority and note the case will now proceed to the next stage. We remain confident in our position and will continue to respond through the proper legal process. It would be inappropriate to comment further while proceedings are ongoing.

Whether the lawsuit continues to proceed — and it is now expected to go to trial next year — the fallout from the BBC’s Panorama programme on Trump has already been considerable for the broadcaster, with it having cost both the Director General and head of news their jobs. As reported at the time: