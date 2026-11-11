Greta Thunberg Flies in to COP31 Climate Talks and Blasts U.N. ‘Hypocrisy’

Swedish doomer Greta Thunberg (remember her?) has joined 100,000 other climate worriers flying in to the COP31 climate talks in Turkey, taking the opportunity to deride host countries as seeking to “whitewash themselves” while helping maintain the elite status quo she says she despises.

The COP31 conference is being held in the plush Turkish resort city of Antalya in the wake of a year of deadly climate-related disasters, including heat waves and floods, and another energy shock caused by the Iran war, as Breitbart News reported.

As with the previous COP30, President Donald Trump’s U.S. government has not sent a delegation to the annual U.N.-hosted talkfest.

Career protester Thunberg wasted no time on arrival Tuesday to declare she just doesn’t like what she sees. NBC News reports she said:

It’s a hypocrisy every year that the host countries are given an opportunity to whitewash themselves and we know that these negotiations are filled with lobbyists, paid by the very destructive industries which are benefiting from our extremely violent status quo. Our political and economic systems that have become incompatible with human nature.

The NBC News report notes while COP31 co-hosts Turkey and Australia promote renewable energy and rooftop solar installations both still rely heavily on fossil fuels, especially coal, to generate electricity.

Past hosts, including Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan, are major oil producers, a point Thunberg has previously addressed in one of her public lectures.

Climate change is “threatening everything,” Thunberg despaired before warning “everything and everyone we love is at stake.”

“We should act to protect and benefit people rather than constantly sacrificing the global majority and the very planet we are all living on, for a fortunate few to keep making unimaginable profits and maintaining geopolitical power,” she said.

This is the first climate summit Thunberg has attended since the 2021 talks in Glasgow, Scotland, which were marred by social unrest.

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At that gathering she dismissed world leaders’ promises as “blah, blah, blah,” as Breitbart News reported.

The U.N. talks in Antalya run until Nov. 20. COP32 is scheduled to take place in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in November 2027.