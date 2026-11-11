Dem Rep.-elect Ojeda: We Should Investigate Trump, ‘Imagine If You Could Tune In Every Night From 6 to 8’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep.-elect Richard Ojeda (D-NC) argued that while impeaching President Donald Trump is a tactical mistake, “We need to investigate him thoroughly and show the American people. Imagine if you could tune in every night from 6 to 8 and the first part is the classified documents. Number two, January 6. Number three, the Epstein files.”

After saying that impeaching Trump would be a mistake, because it would “martyr him”, Ojeda stated, “We need to investigate him thoroughly and show the American people. Imagine if you could tune in every night from 6 to 8 and the first part is the classified documents. Number two, January 6. Number three, the Epstein files. But you know what? If we show these people the evidence, some of them are going to finally wake up, and we need to get these people to wake up. We can’t throw these people away. They drank from the wrong fountain, but at the end of the day, we need to get these people back on track. We need to educate them about the truth with this administration. And then we can finally move on.”

Ojeda also discussed Medicare for all and legislation on unionizing.

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