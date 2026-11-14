Maher: Trump Has Self-Dealt, But Going After It Is ‘Not Going to Affect Anything in People’s Lives’

During the online “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that going after President Donald Trump for self-dealing “is not going to affect anything in people’s lives.” And it doesn’t make the self-dealing “any less wrong, but let’s not pretend that that is going to affect people’s lives.”

Maher said, “[I]t is a bit of a Hobson’s choice, is it not, when crimes are committed? Yes, you don’t want to look like you’re engaging in lawfare. On the other hand, you kind of just can’t let them go on unpunished.”

Maher added that corruption was the number one issue for voters in polling, but it was tied to pocketbook issues.

“Parnas Perspective” host Aaron Parnas then said, “When you hold the wealthiest in our country accountable, you will make life more affordable. That is just the fact.”

Maher responded, “Well, that’s vague. What do you mean hold the wealthy — you’re not saying that the wealthy don’t pay a lot of taxes?”

Parnas answered, “I mean the tech oligarchs. I mean the wealthy in the President’s Cabinet who have engaged in massive amounts of corruption over the past 18 months, enriching themselves over — through the presidency.”

Maher then stated, “But that kind of — it’s wrong, don’t get me wrong, but that kind of money, they say Trump is worth like 3 billion more than when he — $3 billion is not going to affect anything in people’s lives. It doesn’t make it any less wrong, but let’s not pretend that that is going to affect people’s lives. If you took all of Elon’s $1 trillion away, would that even — would even that affect a lot of people?”

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