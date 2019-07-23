Police: Georgia Woman Fired Gun in McDonald’s over Cold Fries, Led Speed Chase

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A woman in Garden City, Georgia, was arrested Monday after allegedly firing a gun inside a McDonald’s because she was served cold fries, according to the owner of the fast-food restaurant.

The owner of the McDonald’s told WTOC that the suspect departed the restaurant with her order, but returned to complain that her fries were cold. As the manager went to get her a serving of hot fries, the suspect entered the kitchen and fired a shot at the floor, said the owner. She was then given a full refund and left the property.

Police reportedly arrived at the location at around 2:45 p.m. local time, where they were told the woman had already departed the scene. WJCL reports that the woman led police on a highway speed chase and was later arrested on Liberty Parkway and Fitzgerald Street.

