WATCH: Florida Man Blames Horse for Alleged Burglary

A man is blaming his horse after he was arrested for burglary of a home in Spring Hill, Florida, on Thursday.

Lonnie Maddox, 52, was accompanied by a horse when the pair were caught on surveillance cameras reportedly trying to break into a home in Pasco County last week.

“Maybe a bicycle or a truck, but a horse? Very surprised,” homeowner Steve Ferguson told reporters.

Ferguson said he confronted Maddox about the alleged burglary and said Maddox told him his horse went through a fence to get into the yard, then the animal broke into the house.

He said Maddox told him, “‘My horse broke into your house, mister, and I had to go in and get her.’ I said, ‘OK, so she broke into the gate and then the porch and then the house?'” Ferguson recalled.

“Who takes a getaway horse to a robbery?” he noted.

. @PascoSheriff arrested Lonnie Maddox, 52, for burglary. He allegedly broke into vacant home in #MoonLake area. This is surveillance from property. Owner says Maddox blamed the horse for breaking in, but other video shows him trying to open front door. @BN9 @MyNews13 #bn9Pasco pic.twitter.com/Z4uWLfVjXZ — Sarah Blazonis (@SarahBlazonis) July 26, 2019

The surveillance video shows a man identified as Maddox walking around the property, leading the horse. He then takes the animal inside the screened-in porch where he tries to get into the home via the front door. Maddox tries to enter through the padlocked door but eventually gains entrance by breaking a window.

When police arrived at the scene, Maddox reportedly said he was interested in renting the house and wanted to see the inside of it.

Ferguson told authorities that nothing was taken from the home, but he estimated the damage to the broken window will cost $100.

A spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office said Maddox “borrowed” the horse, whose name is Angel, and said they returned the animal to its owners soon after the initial event.

“After Maddox’s arrest, police conducted a background check on the accused and found that he had previously been found guilty of car theft, drug possession and domestic battery,” Newsweek reported.

Maddox faces charges of burglary of a dwelling.