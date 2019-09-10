Police: Man Raped Six Girls After Luring Them Using Social Media

A 19-year-old Missouri man raped six girls as young as 13 years old and lured them to his home using social media, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for Dominic Salvatore Yocco, of Florissant, on several counts of rape and assault after six underage girls told authorities that he lured them to his house between November 2016 and July 2018 using Snapchat and other forms of social media.

“He’s posting stuff on his story that enables him to reach these young girls,” St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus told KMOV. “He goes and picks them up, brings them to his house where he rapes them, sexually molests them and then he brings them home.”

One 16-year-old girl said Yocco raped her on two separate occasions, holding her down and hitting her while he kept a weapon nearby, according to court documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Three of the girls — ages 13, 14, and 15 — claimed the 19-year-old raped them while unconscious. Another 14-year-old also accused him of pinching and hitting her, police said.

St. Louis County Police said Yocco was charged in July but is still on the lam as of early Tuesday.

“Our efforts to apprehend him will continue until they are successful,” Sgt. Benjamin Granda told the New York Post in an email.