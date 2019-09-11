Texas High School Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Relationship with Student

A Texas high school teacher admitted to carrying out an inappropriate relationship with a student, authorities said.

Taylor Seymour, who taught and coached dance at Lockhart High School in Lockhart, Texas, allegedly told the police that she had been involved in the inappropriate relationship with a student since last summer, the Lockhart Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police said Seymour, of Kyle, Texas, faces a second-degree felony charge of having an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Authorities say there has not been any indication of other students being involved.

The school district released a statement Tuesday clarifying that Seymour — who worked for the school district since March 2016 — is on administrative leave.

“The trust between a teacher and student is sacred, and we do not and will not tolerate any violation of that trust,” superintendent Mark Estrada said in a letter to parents. “The safety of our students is our number one priority, and we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement during this ongoing investigation.”

“She will not return to this district,” Estrada added, noting that her actions were also reported to Child Protective Services.

Seymour was booked into the Caldwell County Jail with a $50,000 bond, police said.