Oklahoma Teen Allegedly Stabs Woman 25 Times During Random Attack

A teenager allegedly stabbed a woman more than 20 times in broad daylight recently in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Marda Kelly told police that 18-year-old Doris Willis showed up at her home near Northwest 20th and Villa and allegedly attacked her.

Fox 6 Now reported that Kelly claimed the teenager told her there was no one around to help her now and lunged at Kelly with a knife, stabbing her nearly 25 times.

When the attack was over, Kelly ran to a neighbor’s house to get help, covered in blood. Police said they found the victim staggering down the street, but Willis had already left the scene.

“She got a bad cut on her hand. Most are in her back because she tried to run from her. She has been in pain since then,” Kelly’s boyfriend told Oklahoma News 4.

He said he knows Willis because she used to date his grandson. However, he also told reporters that Kelly does not know the teenager very well because they have only met a few times.

“She just met Doris when she came over here a couple of times. She don’t know nothing about Doris,” he said, adding “She wakes up in the middle of the night just crying. All I can do is comfort her.”

During an interview with a local news outlet, Kelly was asked how she has felt since the terrifying incident took place.

“I’m making it,” she replied.

Reports said Willis was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police booked the suspect into the Oklahoma County Jail on September 10 and her bond was set at $50,000.

Kelly and her boyfriend told reporters they hope the teenager who allegedly committed the crime will be behind bars for quite a while.

“She don’t bother nobody. Nobody, she don’t go nowhere, she just stays at home. She has no enemies,” Kelly’s boyfriend said of the victim.