Police: Groom-to-Be Sexually Assaulted Bridesmaid

A 28-year-old groom-to-be sexually assaulted a bridesmaid in the men’s locker room two days before a wedding, Pennsylvania state police said.

The victim told state police that she woke up to Daniel J. Carney, of Stroudsburg, on top of her in the shower at a men’s locker room inside a hotel in Smithfield, Pennsylvania, on August 30, two days before the wedding, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday.

State police began investigating the day after the September 1 wedding when the 29-year-old victim told the staff at a local hospital she had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that allegedly showed Carney pulling the woman into the locker room as well as text messages and a phone call of Carney apologizing to her.

One trooper interviewed Carney, who said he was extremely intoxicated that night and initially blamed the victim for “taking advantage” of him. He later admitted that he initiated contact by grabbing her arms to pull her closer, police said.

Carney was charged Thursday with one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person and one count of indecent assault, the Associated Press reported.