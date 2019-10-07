Four teenage boys allegedly restrained a 12-year-old girl and tried to sexually assault her in Chicago’s Northwest Side on September 23, according to reports.

Police said the four boys approached the girl in an alleyway located in Belmont Cragin between the 2200 blocks of North Laporte and Lamon Avenues at around 4 p.m. that afternoon.

Two of the boys reportedly acted as lookouts while a third boy held the girl’s wrists and the fourth attempted to remove her shirt.

The girl told police that the boy who tried to remove her shirt said he was going to rape her.

However, reports said the boys were scared off when a car turned down the alleyway.

The police described the suspects as four white teenagers:

One between 14 and 15 years old, standing at 5-foot-5 and weighing 160 pounds with short strawberry blond hair, brown eyes, a black Nike hoodie and black sweatpants; one between 13 and 14 years old, standing at 5 feet and weighing 200 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes, glasses, a red hoodie, a hat, blue sweatpants and black Air Jordan gym shoes; one between 14 and 15 years old, standing at 4 feet and weighing 190 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes; and one between 14 and 15 years old, standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 190 pounds with short, curly black hair, brown eyes and a Nike hoodie.

Resident Carlos Martinez said he has since warned his own children to be extra careful when walking through the neighborhood.

“Stick with their parents, stick with their group of friends to come home. And always stay on the streets so they can be seen walking home, and don’t walk through alleys, don’t take no short cuts,” he concluded.

Chicago police have asked anyone with information regarding the alleged assault to contact the department at 312-492-3810.

On July 25, Breitbart News reported that three teenage girls in Chicago were arrested after video of them beating up a 15-year-old girl with special needs went viral online.

“The video posted by a girl who knows the victim shows the special needs girl walking in an alley with other girls when they all suddenly turn on her and begin punching and kicking her,” the report said.

“The video shows the special needs girl crying and feebly attempting to fend off the repeated blows,” it continues. “When the laughing attackers stop, one attacker then helps the victim back to her feet.”

A friend of the victim wrote on Twitter that she wanted justice for her friend, adding that “she didn’t deserve any of this.”