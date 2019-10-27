VIDEO: Cops and Teens Brawl at Brooklyn Subway Stop

Two groups of teenagers brawled with cops on a Brooklyn, New York, subway platform, leading to five arrests, police said.

The brawl began at 2:20 p.m. on Friday between “two large groups” in downtown Brooklyn, which later spilled out onto the subway platform, the New York Daily News reported.

A video of the incident provided by CBS New York showed several of the teens allegedly brawling with uniformed police officers on the subway platform.

Police officers could be seen handcuffing one of the teens on the ground while onlookers took out their cellphones and started recording the incident.

It is unclear what started the fight with the police, but police said the fight broke out after cops had received reports of two groups on Jay Street that got into a fight with each other.

Among those arrested after the incident were a 15-year-old boy accused of punching a police officer, a 16-year-old girl accused of reckless endangerment, and three 18-year-olds accused of resisting arrest, the New York Post reported.

None of the suspects were identified as of Sunday afternoon.