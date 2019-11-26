Florida Homeowner Beats Up Suspected Intruder’s Face

A Florida homeowner fought back against an alleged home invader on Saturday and ended up injuring the intruder’s face during the melee, police said.

The man, identified as Barry Sands, was asleep in his Miami home just after 10 p.m. Saturday when a woman screaming awoke him and asked him for help.

Once Sands opened the front door, he was allegedly attacked by the suspect identified as Mark Katsnelson, 35.

Katsnelson forced himself into Sands’ home while he was using his hands to punch Sands. Sands, in return, punched, Katsnelson several times in the face in self-defense, police said. He then called 911.

Katsnelson suffered injuries that rearranged his facial structure, according to a mugshot, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said Katsnelson is being charged with burglary and assault and is being held without bond.

Sands is not the first person this week to fight off an alleged home invader. An 82-year-old bodybuilding grandmother fended off a home invasion suspect on Thursday night using a table, shampoo, and a broom, before first responders came to her assistance.