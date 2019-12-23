Kentucky Market Owners Accused of $2 Million Food Stamp Fraud

Two Kentucky market owners have been accused of running a $2 million food stamp fraud scheme between October 2010 and December 2015, according to a Thursday indictment.

A federal grand jury indicted Billy Joe Goe and his son, Robert Goe, on Thursday for allegedly trading customers’ food stamps for cash at a discounted rate, the Associated Press reported.

LEX 18 reported that they have also been accused of loaning out money and allowing borrowers to repay them with food stamp benefits, as well as allowing customers to use benefits to buy things that are not allowed to be purchased with food stamps.

The Goes, who used to own the now-defunct Joe’s Meat Market in Owsley County, each face one count of benefits fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud the U.S.

The grand jury indictment alleged that the men raked in $2,130,979 in fraudulent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — the program that runs food stamps — benefits between October 2010 and December 2015, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

If convicted, the pair faces up to 20 years in prison, not counting $250,000 in fines and restitution they would have to pay back to the government.