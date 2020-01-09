A man in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threatened to kill President Trump in a Facebook live video.

Chauncy Lump, a 26-year-old security guard, reportedly made the threats after the president announced Friday that Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. led airstrike, according to the New York Daily News.

“He killed my leader, and I have to kill him. I am ready for Donald. I am ready,” he said, according to the criminal complaint filed by Secret Service Agent Lucas White.

A Facebook employee reported the video to authorities a few minutes after it went live Friday on a page titled “BlackMan Vs America.”

White wrote that in the bizarre video, the suspect wore white cream on his face, a towel wrapped like a turban on his head, and had covered himself with what appeared to be a shower curtain.

Authorities said when Lump made the video, Trump was staying at his Mar-a-Lago club, less than an hour away.

“I need to find the Donald because if I don’t find him I am going to have to blow up Broward County,” he allegedly said, then held up an AK-47.

“The Feds are watching. I am not afraid of the Feds,” he stated.

Page five of the court documents said Lump told authorities that the video was a joke, “However, at no point in the video did LUMP claim he was joking. In fact, Lump stated to law enforcement ‘I shouldn’t have did it in the first place.’”

White continued:

Based on the above information, I respectfully submit that there is probable cause to believe that CHAUNCY DEVONTE LUMP, on January 3, 2019 [2020], in Broward County, in the Southern District of Florida, knowingly and willfully made threats to kill and inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 871.

Lump’s bond was set at $100,000, and he was expected to appear in federal court Thursday.