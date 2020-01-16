Alleged Drug Dealer Claims He Mixed Mom’s Ashes with Marijuana

A suspect reportedly told police he mixed his mother’s ashes in with drugs he used last week in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Police said they recently received a tip about 26-year-old Austin Schroeder and his girlfriend, Kaitlin Geiger, 21, that said they were selling drugs out of their apartment, according to WBAL 11.

Once an informant bought marijuana from the suspects on two separate occasions, police went to the dwelling and searched it.

“Investigators said they found 70 grams of marijuana, a small amount of MDMA, bongs and a drug scale,” the criminal complaint stated.

When police found a “large amount of unknown powder and vegetable material” inside the apartment, Schroeder told the officers that he had “mixed these substances for a variety of reasons.”

He also said his mother died a year ago and claimed he mixed a portion of her ashes in with some of the drugs, “which he ultimately ingested,” the complaint read.

However, Schroeder did not tell authorities why he admitted to allegedly ingesting the cremated remains he said were in the drugs.

Both suspects face felony drug charges and were released on a signature bond following their arrest. They are expected to appear in Waukesha County Court January 28.

Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan and Illinois, Wisconsin law enforcement officers are worried that residents will take advantage of the neighboring states’ laws, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

“The other concern is those people will go down to Illinois and consume marijuana, not bring it back, but will come back under the influence of that controlled substance … that’s going to be an issue with regard to highway safety,” said Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson.

The sheriff also noted that it could mean an increase in law enforcement official’s workload and court cases.

“I think we do have to wait until the first of the year to see what the full extent of that will be,” he concluded.