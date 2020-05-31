2 Dead in Indianapolis Riots After Multiple Shootings Reported

Two people were killed in downtown Indianapolis after “multiple shootings” were reported late Saturday night into early Sunday morning as protests over George Floyd’s death turned into angry riots.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) said one of the shootings took place around 2:30 a.m. in the heart of the downtown area.

“Enough is enough,” IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor told reporters shortly before midnight. “Indianapolis, we are better than this. Downtown is not safe at this time. Residents who do not live in the downtown area, we’re asking to please vacate the area.

Taylor confirmed that two people died over the course of the downtown riots. In addition to the deaths, one officer was injured and police arrested 29 people.

The IMPD warned people earlier in the evening not to go out in the area, adding that they were “investigating” non-officer-involved shootings.

Downtown is not safe at this time. Residents are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/8gwoocScTd — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 31, 2020

#IMPDNOW: we are investigating multiple shootings Downtown. These are NOT officer-involved incidents. IMPD officers have not fired shots tonight. pic.twitter.com/cnRbrZuFG0 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 31, 2020

Police said officers did not fire shots during overnight hours.

The protests over violence against black Americans began peacefully on Saturday afternoon, as demonstrators gathered in Monument Circle.

But after sunset, tensions between the cops and the protesters began to rise, and the protests turned to riots. Many people started setting fires and breaking windows, WXIN reported.

Buildings downtown suffered damage, officers deployed tear gas, and one building was briefly set ablaze.

“There were several people down here who had no intention to protest. Their intention was to riot,” Deputy Chief Josh Barker told the Indy Star.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told reporters Sunday that he is signing an executive order implementing a county-wide curfew from 8:00 p.m. Sunday to 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Indianapolis joined a host of other cities, including Detroit, Michigan, St. Louis, Missouri, and Oakland, California, to protest the manner in which Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his neck using his knee for nearly ten minutes.