A man reportedly died on Saturday after being dragged by a FedEx truck in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, during a night of protests and riots.

Police said the incident occurred just after 3:00 a.m. near N. Broadway and O’Fallon, when protesters blocked off the street and surrounded the truck, according to KMOV.

Footage captured by bystander Jared Arms showed the moment, beginning at 26:56 in the video, when the group began banging on the truck’s windows:

“Back up! Back up!” one person could be heard yelling at the driver.

Moments later, the truck began to move forward, and a man caught between the trailer’s wheels was seen being dragged along the pavement as the semi-truck picked up speed.

“They dragging somebody!” A person behind the camera shouted, adding, “Stop this fucking truck!”

The vehicle did not stop and drove away through an intersection.

Later, police stated that the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“Police said early Saturday the circumstances of the incident were being investigated by the accident reconstruction team,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The report also noted that prior to the event, protesters started a fire in the street and allegedly broke into an Amazon Prime truck and the FedEx truck.

Video posted to Twitter by a user named “They Call Me Teddy” showed several people trying to pull the man out from under the vehicle as it left the scene.

“#riots2020 #Stl me and many others tried pulling him from under the truck. He was under the tire for at least a minute before the truck started driving. We didnt have enough strength #BlackLivesMatter,” he wrote:

#riots2020 #Stl me and many others tried pulling him from under the truck. He was under the tire for at least a minute before the truck started driving. We didnt have enough strength #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Gz7uwXRBGd — They Call Me Teddy (@TeddyzWorld) May 30, 2020

Nationwide protests erupted after video footage surfaced, which showed Minneapolis, Minnesota, resident George Floyd lying on the ground while former policeman Derek Chauvin knelt with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

“Police called for an ambulance after Floyd lost consciousness, and he died later at the medical facility where he was transported. The officers were responding to a report of forgery at a Minneapolis business,” according to Breitbart News.