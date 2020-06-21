The woman wanted for torching a Wendy’s in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed might have been romantically involved with him, according to multiple reports.

Police identified Natalie White, 29, as a suspect in the fire at the fast-food joint on University Avenue on June 13 during protests over Brooks’ death, CNN reported.

Fox News reported that White’s face was caught on video surveillance and shared during a Tuesday press conference.

The day before the incident, Brooks could be heard on body camera footage telling the police that Natalie White was his girlfriend before he was shot and killed in the police encounter in the Wendy’s parking lot.

Officers were responding to call about a man who fell asleep at the wheel of his car through the drive-thru lane. Body and dashboard camera footage showed Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan talking to Brooks for nearly 30 minutes, about to arrest him on suspicion of DUI.

His blood-alcohol level measured at 0.10 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. When the officers were about to make the arrest, Brooks broke free and struggled with the police.

Brooks took Brosnan’s Taser during the struggle and led the police on a chase. Moments before the shots were fired, Brooks reportedly had the Taser in his hand as he faced the officers. Brooks was fatally shot twice in the back.

Rolfe was fired after the incident and accused of 11 charges, including one felony count of murder.

Atlanta Fire and the Brooks’ family attorney did not respond to requests for comment on whether the alleged arsonist was the same woman, 11Alive reported.

But a source close to the investigation told CNN that investigators are toying with the idea that the arson suspect might be linked to Brooks.

Authorities say the fire was allegedly started by multiple people who used lighters and aerosol cans.

Protesters lit several fireworks and threw trash inside the restaurant before igniting it, authorities said. Officials said there might be additional arrests linked to the arson case.