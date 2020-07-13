Police released images Sunday of a second person of interest in the fatal July 4 shooting of eight-year-old Secoriea Turner in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Four photos were released Sunday night of the second person of interest. Both persons of interest are seen in the images carrying rifles,” according to WFLA.

Authorities said at least two shooters were believed to be responsible for Turner’s death, who was shot near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed in June.

Authorities have also offered a $20,000 reward for information regarding the child’s death.

Last week, police released video and surveillance photos of the first person of interest wearing a white shirt and carrying what authorities identified as an AR-15, according to WSB-TV.

“We believe there is going to be a minimum of three additional suspects. That number could change,” Lt. Pete Malecki said at the time.

“Although we have a lot of work to identify the remaining individuals responsible, this is the first step in that process,” he continued.

Sunday evening, WSB-TV reporter Audrey Washington shared images of both persons of interest:

APD:

Atlanta Homicide Detectives are seeking assistance locating an additional person of interest involved in the shooting death of 8 year old Secoriea Turner.

Call @StopCrimeATL @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/J4WV3AogYn — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 13, 2020

At a press conference following the shooting, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms condemned the violent act, according to the Daily Wire.

“Secoriea Turner was shot and killed last night, and it was not by the hands of police officers. It was by the hands of a coward, cowards, who are still out and about in our community,” the mayor commented.

She continued:

You can’t blame this on a police officer, you can’t say this is about criminal justice reform. This is about some people carrying some weapons who shot up a car with an eight-year-old baby in the car. We got to stop this. We are doing each other more harm than any police officer on this force. We’ve had over 75 shootings in the city over the past several weeks. You can’t blame that on APD.

“So, I’m just asking you to please honor this baby’s life. Please, if you know who did this, please turn them in. These people are a danger to all of us,” Bottoms concluded.