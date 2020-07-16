Gunshot Victim Bites, Punches Police Officers Attempting to Help

A gunshot victim kicked, hit, and bit St. Louis police officers who were trying to help him on Wednesday, authorities said.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the torso around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

When police officers tried to help him, he punched an officer in the face, then kicked and bit another police officer in the leg.

Police eventually got the man under control, and paramedics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the two officers involved suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The gunshot victim had apparently gotten into an argument with a man who ran off.

The gunman who got away is described as black, 30 to 35 years old, and 5’9″ to 6′ tall. The Post-Dispatch reported that the suspect had a thin build and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black sweatpants, and a black t-shirt.

Sadly, violence against police officers is not uncommon these days.

In April, a man claiming to have coronavirus allegedly bit a Bremerton, Washington, police officer and spit in another man’s face, and last month, a Florida man accused of drug charges allegedly bit a police officer’s nose.