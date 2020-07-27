Portland Police recovered a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails on Sunday night near Lownsdale Square Park.

Portland PD tweeted a photo of the contraband:

Tonight Portland Police were near Lownsdale Square Park. A person pointed out a bag to them. Inside the bag Police found loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails pic.twitter.com/ytpu9pZjqG — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 27, 2020

KTLA 5 reported that the bag was discovered on the same night in which there was a “reported shooting.”

The report noted Sunday’s protests began peaceably, then “morphed into an intense early Monday morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement.”

Federal agents “repeatedly fired what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs, and pepper balls” just before sunrise Monday, in an attempt to disperse protesters outside Portland’s Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse. A number of those protesters had made it over the fence around the building while others were allegedly shooting fireworks and beating on the outside of the fence.

Portland Police reported that protesters began climbing over the courthouse fence just before midnight: “At about 11:45 p.m. people began launching mortar-style fireworks over the fence. A short time later people climbed over the fence, entering the portico.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.