Gunmen Open Fire Near Philadelphia Block Party, 5 Injured

Five people sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire in a crowd of 200 people gathered for a North Philadelphia block party Saturday night.

Three teens and two adults were injured. “The victims range in age from 16- to 26-years old,” 6 ABC reported.

None of the injures were reported as life-threatening.

Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw commented on the incident, saying, “There were a lot of people out here. We do believe that someone knows who the shooters were and could possibly help us in identifying and figuring out exactly what happened.”

Outlaw did not speculate on the number of gunmen, but said shell casings from “several weapons were … found on the scene.”

Police learned of the block party from social media posts and were already on scene when the shots rang out. Officers indicated hearing a boom and “[seeing] a muzzle flash up the street,” followed by gunfire from near where the officers were, NBC 10 reported.

Police ran toward the sound of the gunfire and discovered the five injured individuals.

Breitbart News reported there were 12 shootings that left 20 victims wounded on Friday alone in New York City. ABC 7 reported that one of the victims, 28-year-old Deshawn Reid, died from his wounds.

Reid was shot at 4 p.m. Friday while in front of his Flatbush apartment on Ocean Avenue.

