Police Release Photos of Suspects That Shot, Killed 40-Year-Old Woman

The Philadelphia Police have released photos of two suspects linked to the shooting death of a 40-year-old woman.

The shooting took place around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, near North Etting Street, WTXF reported.

Officers responded to the scene to a report of a person with a gun and arrived at the scene to find two shooting victims.

One of the victims, identified as 40-year-old Melanie Raye, was fatally shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The other victim, identified as a 35-year-old man, was shot once in the head and hospitalized in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police say the first suspect is a black male with a thin build and bushy hair. He was last observed wearing a white T-shirt and light blue pants. Police say the second suspect is a black male with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a Chicago White Sox hat, black T-shirt, black compression pants, and black shorts.

The city of Philadelphia is offering $20,000 in reward money to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and a conviction.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that there had been 1,255 shooting victims in Philadelphia this year so far, a 39 percent increase from last year, and a 71 percent increase from 2015.