A 28-year-old woman was arrested September 15 after she allegedly fled a traffic stop and lead officers on a short pursuit in Enid, Oklahoma.

“Officer Geoffrey McBride stopped Emily Jean Owings Sindt in the 300 block of East Elm about 9 a.m. Tuesday when he saw she wasn’t wearing her seatbelt,” according to the Enid News & Eagle.

Owings Sindt told the officer it was her birthday and claimed she had lost her license.

When the officer explained that her license was suspended and he was waiting to see if she had warrants in Woods County, she said, “But I have to poop so bad.”

The Enid Police Department detailed the events in a Facebook post on Thursday:

“McBride explained that if the two counties wouldn’t extradite she would be cited and released if she could find a ride,” the post read, adding that the suspect was speaking with Officer Tom Rhyne when dispatch said Woods County would extradite.

However, when one of the officers relayed the information to Owings Sindt, she stated, “No, they’re not,” then allegedly revved her engine, cursed at them, and sped away from the scene.

The department’s Facebook post continued:

She led officers on a pursuit for several blocks, reaching speeds of 70 mph in a 30 mph zone, past an elementary school, through an intersection with a 4-way stop and stopping at 16th and Randolph. Owings Sindt was taken into custody by Officers Andy Morris and McBride. During an inventory of her vehicle, a glass meth pipe with a burnt residue inside was found.

The suspect was booked on complaints of eluding, reckless driving, driving under suspension, no seat belt, no insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the department stated.

“Everybody poops, we know, but that’s no reason to commit a felony and put in danger the lives of officers, other motorists and pedestrians in the area,” the post concluded.