Police: 18-Year-Old Man Charged in Sexual Assault of 7-Year-Old Girl During Online Learning

An 18-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl during an online learning session.
Police charged Catrell Walls, 18, with one felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, NBC Chicago reported.
Police said the girl was performing a sex act on the man at a residence on 89th place at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday through a remote learning application.
Police were tipped off to the attack after the girl’s teacher saw it on a computer screen during an e-learning session, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Officers responded to the residence and took Walls into custody after the girl identified her attacker. The girl was taken to a local children’s hospital where she was evaluated. Her condition has not been made public, WLS reported.
Authorities did not say whether the incident was associated with a specific school.
Walls is due in court for a bail hearing on Saturday.
While remote learning can be a valuable tool for children to keep up with school during the coronavirus pandemic, it can also become a window into some of the broken homes these children come from.
In September, while Milwaukee Public Schools was holding a remote learning class, a fatal shooting took place in a nine-year-old’s home.
