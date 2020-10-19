A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly shoving a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran holding a Trump sign in Douglas, Massachusetts.

Police responded to a disturbance call at the intersection of Main and Webster streets just after noon and learned that a couple with pro-Trump signs and flags had been approached by 34-year-old Kiara Dudley (pictured), according to WHDH.

Officers said the suspect had berated the couple with insults and demanded they leave the area.

“As the couple moved away, the (woman) continued to follow them and bumped the gentleman with her body,” the officers wrote, according to the Telegram & Gazette.

“At one point the party stepped on the victim’s Veterans for Trump sign and as he bent to pick it up the party knocked the victim to the ground causing injury to his finger,” police continued.

Following the incident, the suspect was charged with assault and battery to an elderly person causing injury.