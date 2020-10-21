Two Milwaukee women are accused of drugging and robbing ten men they met while out drinking at Chicago bars, allegedly taking more than $85,000 in cash and valuables from them while they were unconscious.

Prosecutors say Tiana Trammel, 25, and Tjwana Rainey, 32, targeted drunk men at bars and clubs in Chicago’s River North neighborhood from late January to their arrest on Sunday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The women, both of whom are mothers to young children, allegedly invited the men to another location where they gave them drinks from small vials, prosecutors said.

The victims would black out and wake up in their own homes or on the side of the road without their valuables but otherwise unhurt.

Prosecutors said both Rainey and Trammel stole $85,000 in cash, jewelry, and phones.

The women also used the stolen credit cards at ATMs in Walmart and Target stores all over Milwaukee, Assistant State’s Attorney Paul Kiefer told a judge.

Both were arrested Sunday in Chicago after attempting to carry a man from a downtown Chicago club to Trammel’s car, prosecutors said.

Trammel and Rainey were each charged with one count of continuing a financial criminal enterprise and one count of possession of a controlled substance, the New York Post reported.

The Tribune reported that a judge set bail for Rainey at $45,000 and $55,000 for Trammel.

Prosecutors did not go into detail about what substances were allegedly used to knock the victims out, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Officials are conducting tests to determine what chemicals were used, the Tribune reported.

Rainey and Trammel are scheduled to appear in court next on November 4.