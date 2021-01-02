Former Volleyball Coach Accused of Raping Minors Charged with 52 Felonies

A former New Mexico youth volleyball coach accused of raping several young girls has been charged with 52 felonies.

Ryan Kapuscinski, who used to work at the New Mexico Juniors Volleyball Club in Albuquerque, is accused of sexually assaulting three girls between the ages of 11 and 15, KOB4 reported.

The 28-year-old now faces 52 felony counts, including 44 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, for alleged sexual assaults that took place between 2015 and 2018.

“Over the course of a few years, the defendant raped at least three young girls,” the district attorney’s office wrote in court documents obtained by KOB4. “This is a person that has absolutely no regard for the safety of others and preys on vulnerable and innocent victims to gratify his own sexual pleasures.”

Kapuscinski was previously busted for having sex with a minor in 2014 but received probation in that instance after he pleaded no contest, the New York Post reported.

He was working for the volleyball club at the time, where he coached girls between the ages of 13 and 18.

Kapuscinski sparked outrage in 2015 when University of New Mexico officials allowed him to participate in an on-campus volleyball tournament that included young girls.

“That’s very scary,” University of New Mexico student Michelle Delaney told KRQE at the time.

Kapuscinski’s attorney says his client denies the current charges against him and plans to enter a not guilty plea.