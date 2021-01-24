VIDEO: Dozens of Suspects Wanted in Violent Attack on 26-Year-Old

Police in New York City are looking for dozens of suspects linked to a violent attack on a 26-year-old who was beaten, had his clothes removed, and was cut with a sharp object.

A video the New York Police Department (NYPD) showed that a group of males and females attacked the victim around 11:30 a.m. Friday near Canal and Allen streets in downtown Manhattan.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 1/22, at 11:30 AM, in the vicinity of Canal St & Allen St in Manhattan, a group of individuals assaulted a 26-year-old male victim and removed his cell phone, pants, underwear and shoes. Any info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous pic.twitter.com/qcSOfZWSC4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 23, 2021

It is unclear what the motive for the attack was at this time.

Police said Saturday that the alleged attackers stole his cell phone, removed his pants, underwear, and shoes before cutting him with a sharp object.

The suspects fled the scene in several different vehicles, police said.

NBC 4 New York reported that the victim suffered lacerations to his torso, head, and hands. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was reported as being in stable condition.

Police have shared the video of the suspects on social media and are urging witnesses to share information with CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

New York City has had its fair share of brazen attacks over the past few weeks.