Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the 17-year-old suspect linked to the Indianapolis shootings that killed six will be charged with six counts of murder.

Mears said the death penalty would not be an option due to the suspect’s age, but life without parole would be on the table.

Authorities identified the 17-year-old suspect as Raymond Childs III. They released his name because he is being tried as an adult, WXIN reported.

Raymond Childs III stands accused of killing family members Raymond Childs, 42, Kezzie Childs, 42, Elijah Childs, 18, Kiara Hawkins, 19, Rita Childs, 13, and the unborn child of Kiara Hawkins, known as baby boy Hawkins.

The person who survived the shootings told investigators that his older brother was the one who shot his family.

Investigators have said the killings are akin to a “mass murder.”

Officers initially responded to a report that someone had been shot around 3:43 a.m. when they discovered Childs’s 15-year-old brother with gunshot wounds.

Before he was rushed into surgery, the teen told authorities that his brother was the shooter, “He shot them. I think they’re dead.”

Police discovered Childs at a relative’s home. Authorities took him to the homicide office before he was arrested, police said.