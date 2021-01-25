Juvenile in Custody Following Murder of 6 in Indianapolis

Indianapolis police say they arrested a juvenile suspect connected with the deaths of six people following a mass shooting.

WXIN reported that the police were called to the 3300 block of E. 36th Street at 3:45 a.m. Sunday where a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive.

Upon further investigation into the juvenile’s case, the police found several people shot and killed inside a house at around 4:40 a.m., the Associated Press reported.

The victims had been identified as Raymond Childs, 42, Kezzie Childs, 42, Elijah Childs, 18, Kiara Hawkins, 19, Rita Childs, 13, and the unborn child of Kiara Hawkins, known as baby boy Hawkins.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randall Taylor and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett have called this incident a “mass murder.”

Because the suspect is a juvenile, the name and photo of the suspect is not currently being released.

That may change if the case is moved to adult court.

“What we saw this morning was a different kind of evil,” Police Chief Randal Taylor told reporters Sunday afternoon. “What occurred this morning based on the evidence that’s been gathered so far was a mass murder.”

Police do not believe any additional suspects are at large.