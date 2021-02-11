Police: Funeral Home Van Carrying Body Stolen in North St. Louis County

Police are asking for help in locating a vehicle they say was stolen Thursday from a north St. Louis County, Missouri, QuickTrip convenience store with a body inside.

“The van has William C. Harris Funeral decals on the side and green wreaths with an ‘H’ inside of them on the back,” Fox 2 Now reported.

Officers were called to the gas station on Lusher Road at about 10:30 a.m. regarding a stolen vehicle report. The van was running and left unattended in the parking lot when an individual allegedly got inside and drove away from the scene.

“The van had a body in it while it was stolen,” the Fox article read.

In a tweet just before noon, the St. Louis County Police Department shared a photo of a van similar to the one that is missing:

Can you help us locate a stolen vehicle from this morning in the North County Precinct? It is a white, 2012 Nissan van, with Missouri license plate 5MDX73. The vehicle has decals with a funeral home's name displayed on its side and back. Here is an exemplar photo. pic.twitter.com/ds6mni71Gm — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) February 11, 2021

“It is a white, 2012 Nissan van, with Missouri license plate 5MDX73. The vehicle has decals with a funeral home’s name displayed on its side and back,” the department said.

Police confirmed that the body inside the vehicle was a woman, according to KSDK.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) so as to remain anonymous.