Police: Parents Find 5K Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Thrift Store Glo Worm Doll

Parents who recently bought a Glo Worm doll for their child at a thrift store in Arizona found thousands of fentanyl pills stashed inside the toy.

The Phoenix Police Department said the parents purchased the toy on Friday at the store located in El Mirage, WBNS reported.

When they arrived at their home in north Phoenix, the parents cleaned and washed the doll before letting their daughter play with it, the department explained in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“Imagine their surprise when they looked inside and found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl,” the post continued:

“They immediately called #phoenixpolice and handed the dangerous drugs over to officers. Great job parents! Remember, please inspect all opened and used items for your family’s safety,” the department said.

In December, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents found 69 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl when they stopped three illegal immigrants who had recently crossed over from Mexico, Breitbart News reported.

Agents working near Lukeville, Arizona, came upon a group of migrants walking north, according to officials:

The agent found the men approximately one-half mile west of the Lukeville Port of Entry. The agents observed one of the men and found two camouflaged backpacks reportedly filled with illegal drugs, officials stated. The agents tested the drugs and determined them to be 14 pounds of fentanyl and 55 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials estimate the value of the drugs to be more than $3 million.

Agents arrested one migrant and determined he was illegally present in the United States, but officials did not explain what happened to the two additional subjects.

In February, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized President Joe Biden’s administration amid evidence his deputies want to cut down on the deportation of illegal migrants caught dealing drugs, Breitbart News reported.

“It’s the Biden administration policy to allow illegal aliens to stay in America even after they: -Deal fentanyl and heroin -Commit fraud -Commit assault -Drive drunk -Launder money,” he wrote on Twitter February 8: