Police: Four-Year-Old Girl Found Walking Alone in Bronx After Midnight

Police are searching for the parent or guardian of a little girl found wandering alone on a Bronx street after midnight on Saturday.

The child told authorities her name is Sidaya. She was found on the corner of Prospect Avenue and East 156th Street in Longwood, ABC 7 reported.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) shared surveillance footage Sunday of an adult wearing black pants and a jacket crossing a street.

Moments later, the person stopped and looked back as the child appeared and followed them out of the camera’s view:

🚨UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: On 2/27/21 at approx 12:03 AM, at the corner of Prospect Ave & E 156 St in the Bronx, the child was found unaccompanied. She says her name is Sidaya and is approx 4-years-old. Any info on her identity, please call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Ta8vNVukBY — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 28, 2021

“The girl was evaluated and placed in the care of the administration for child services,” the ABC article read, adding that she was wearing a blue sweater, blue sweatpants, and rain boots at the time.

“The unidentified adult is described as a female approximately in her mid-20s, 5’2″ tall, with a medium complexion and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black head scarf, a light blue denim jacket, black pants and white sneakers,” the report said.

In a subsequent tweet, the NYPD shared photos of the little girl in an effort to gather more information about her and the incident:

Here is a closer look of Sidaya. Again, if you have any information, please call or DM @NYPDTips. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/Jo7GimhFrc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 28, 2021

Citizens with information regarding the two individuals were asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or go to the Twitter page, @NYPDTips.

