A couple in their 40s was busted for an alleged oral sex encounter near a veteran’s memorial in Florida while the couple was on spring break.

Grant Mulder, 48, and Lauren Baugh, 41, were seen Saturday around 1:45 p.m. allegedly having oral sex in Largo Central Park near a veteran’s memorial, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Smoking Gun.

Police said Mulder and Baugh were in a highly visible spot where park patrons and motorists traveling on a “highly-trafficked roadway” could easily see them.

Both people were also allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to the second arrest affidavit obtained by the publication.

Both Mulder and Baugh were arrested on misdemeanor counts and booked into the county jail. Mulder was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, and Baugh was charged with one count of exposure of sexual organs.

Baugh posted $150 bond early Sunday morning while Mulder entered a no contest plea. He was fined $600 by a judge but was able to defer the payment for 90 days, the Smoking Gun reported.