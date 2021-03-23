Woman Accused of Biting Deputy After Arguing over Chicken Nuggets

A 23-year-old Tennessee woman accused of assaulting her girlfriend over an argument about chicken nuggets allegedly bit the deputy tasked with taking her to jail.

Deputies booked Lillian Barnett into the Bedford County Jail last week on multiple counts, including charges of domestic assault, aggravated assault on an officer, and disorderly conduct, WKRN reported.

An arrest warrant alleged that Barnett assaulted her girlfriend on March 18 over an argument that reportedly began over “chicken nuggets,” but Barnett declined to elaborate further to the authorities about the incident.

When Barnett was placed in the rear of the deputy’s patrol car, the arresting deputy said she screamed and attempted to break the window of the patrol car using her feet and her head.

The warrant stated that Barnett bit the deputy’s right arm as he was leading her to her jail cell. The 23-year-old had admitted in the past that she had tested positive for Hepatitis C, WYMT reported.

Barnett is due to appear in court on March 31.