A girl reportedly wrote “Help… Robbers!” on the wall of a bathroom she was allegedly forced into by one of two men who are said to have ransacked her family’s home in San Francisco on Friday.

The child’s cousin, who is the homeowner, asked to remain anonymous but told ABC 7’s Dion Lim what allegedly took place after he returned from visiting a cemetery in Colma.

The man reportedly discovered his car had been broken into and when he returned to the Portola home where he has lived for the past 28 years, found his belongings strewn around and claimed thousands of currency and cameras were stolen.

“He recalled how his 11-year old cousin was grabbed by the shirt by one of the men and forced into the bathroom where she scrawled in pencil her message,” the outlet said.

On Sunday, Dion shared what appeared to be photos of the message and the man’s home:

No child should have to endure this terror. Forced into a bathroom while men ransack her family’s home.

I met w/a man (he wants to stay anonymous, so I’ll call him “Mr. K”)—#StopAsianHate

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/o1fvDa9fd9 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 22, 2021

His home in the Portola district was ransacked Friday with his 11-year old cousin inside as she was distance learning.

The two suspects grabbed her & made her stay in the bathroom & told her to stay quiet while they stole foreign currency & cameras. (2/4)#StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/rQUMmVQZoo — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 22, 2021

That very day Mr. K also had his car broken into while visiting loved ones' gravesites at a cemetery in Colma. He said in the 28-years he has lived in Portola he has never experienced something like this. (3/4) #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/mDbVMkas6d — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 22, 2021

He wanted to stay private but allows me to share his story to raise awareness & hopefully make change. PS: Mr. K says the suspects took pillow cases off the bed to fill with valuables. Call SFPD 575-4444 if you can help their investigation. pic.twitter.com/VYaHLn1oYy — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 22, 2021

The girl was reportedly doing online school at the time and thought she was going to be kidnapped or killed. However, she was not hurt during the alleged incident, according to WRAL.

The man has since repaired the damage to the home but claims he left the message on the wall.

Family members reportedly believe the same suspects who broke into the car in Colma wrote down the owner’s address and got inside the house using the garage door opener.

“My family and the neighbors are all devastated with the tremendous loss, but thankful that no one got hurt. However, still scared that these robbers are still out there,” wrote a daughter-in-law who set up a GoFundMe page for the family.

The San Francisco Police Department’s (SFPD) Burglary Detail is investigating and anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the department’s 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.