Report: 11-Year-Old Writes ‘Help… Robbers!’ on Wall During Alleged Home Invasion in San Francisco

Amy Furr

A girl reportedly wrote “Help… Robbers!” on the wall of a bathroom she was allegedly forced into by one of two men who are said to have ransacked her family’s home in San Francisco on Friday.

The child’s cousin, who is the homeowner, asked to remain anonymous but told ABC 7’s Dion Lim what allegedly took place after he returned from visiting a cemetery in Colma.

The man reportedly discovered his car had been broken into and when he returned to the Portola home where he has lived for the past 28 years, found his belongings strewn around and claimed thousands of currency and cameras were stolen.

“He recalled how his 11-year old cousin was grabbed by the shirt by one of the men and forced into the bathroom where she scrawled in pencil her message,” the outlet said.
On Sunday, Dion shared what appeared to be photos of the message and the man’s home:

The girl was reportedly doing online school at the time and thought she was going to be kidnapped or killed. However, she was not hurt during the alleged incident, according to WRAL.

The man has since repaired the damage to the home but claims he left the message on the wall.

Family members reportedly believe the same suspects who broke into the car in Colma wrote down the owner’s address and got inside the house using the garage door opener.
“My family and the neighbors are all devastated with the tremendous loss, but thankful that no one got hurt. However, still scared that these robbers are still out there,” wrote a daughter-in-law who set up a GoFundMe page for the family.
The San Francisco Police Department’s (SFPD) Burglary Detail is investigating and anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the department’s 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

