Former Louisiana Principal Arrested for Alleged Sex with Teen Boy

A former middle school principal in Louisiana was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having sex with a teenage boy.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that Ashleigh Landry, 44, was arrested and booked into Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on Wednesday.

Detectives began investigating Landry this month after learning she had exchanged several messages with the boy.

While officials questioned Landry, she allegedly admitted to sending inappropriate messages and having sex with the boy, WVUE reported.

Officials have not yet released the age of the victim but said in a Facebook comment that “based on the statute, one can deduce the boy was aged 13-16 years old.”

Landry’s time of employment with the Lafourche Parish School District had recently come to an end.

After Landry was booked into jail, she was charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Her bail was set at $25,000, which she was able to pay before being released.