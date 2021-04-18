WATCH: Murder Suspect Dies in Shootout with Motorcycle Cop

Bodycam video shows Fremont, California, Police Officer Brian Burch dodge bullets from a homicide suspect then returning fire and killing the suspect.

The Daily Mail reported that the incident occurred on March 24, 2021, and identified the suspect as 34-year-old Joshua James Gloria.

The video begins with Burch pursing Gloria, who was driving a suspected stolen vehicle.

Gloria feigns pulling over, only to allegedly take off again and speed up. Burch pursues him and other officers join in the chase.

Gloria quickly bails out of the vehicle and takes off running. Burch stops his motorcycle only to realize Gloria is allegedly firing at him. Burch hits the ground and rolls down an embankment to avoid the gunfire. He then jumps to his feet and fires five rounds, fatally wounding Gloria.

The San Jose Police Department had issued an arrest warrant for “Gloria for attempted homicide and for illegally possessing a firearm while a felon.”

CBS San Francisco reports that Gloria died at the scene after being shot by Burch.

