A married teacher at an Oregon high school accused of having oral sex with a teenage student was sent back to jail for attempting to contact her.

Lisa DeFluri, who used to teach English at Thurston High School, is already facing ten counts of second-degree sexual abuse, KEZI reported.

Authorities say the victim, in this case, is under the age of 18, and the alleged crimes took place between July and December of 2020.

Court documents filed back in December obtained by the Register-Guard allege that DeFluri sexually abused a child under 18 “having been (the victim’s) coach at any time before the commission of the offense.”

The documents state that there were ten instances of abuse from July 3, 2020, to December 1, 2020.

DeFluri also served as head coach of Thurston’s girls’ basketball team since 2018. Once school district officials found out about the allegations in early December, they immediately reported the allegations to the police.

Police interviewed witnesses, the victim, DeFluri, and the victim’s family. DeFluri was also placed on administrative leave.

Under Oregon state law, second-degree sex abuse is when someone commits an act such as sexual intercourse without consent or when a person who is “21 years of age or older” commits third-degree sexual abuse and serves as “the victim’s coach” at any time before the abuse.

DeFluri is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.