VIDEO: Fights Break Out at Florida Airport, One Arrest Made

Fights broke out Sunday inside a Miami International Airport terminal and recording of the incident led to at least one arrest.

“Miami-based documentary film director Billy Corben shot the video showing at least two fights breaking out inside Terminal D at the airport, with Miami-Dade Police officers and other officials responding near Gate 14,” NBC Miami reported Monday.

The clip shows one person in a red shirt punching an individual in a blue shirt while others nearby, one in white and three more people wearing dark colored shirts, also appear to fight:

Today at Miami International Airport outside Urban Decay at Gate D14 #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/wRnXh8f7dS — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 25, 2021

“Hey, stop it, man,” a bystander told the group. “Guys, stop it. This is an airport, guys, stop it,” the person continued before several others were heard calling for security.

At one point, the person in white held another individual against a counter while the person in red appeared to continue punching someone.

“You’re gonna get in trouble,” a bystander was heard telling the two groups.

Moments later, a man approached one of the groups and pleaded with them to stop fighting.

“Please, I beg you, please stop,” he said.

Bystanders separated the individuals toward the end of the clip.

A witness told Local 10 News airport police stayed at the scene for more than an hour and Miami-Dade officers said the victims did not want to press any charges:

According to MDPD, one person was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was later identified by police as 20-year-old Jameel Tremain Decquir. Three other suspects wanted by police remain at large. According to Decquir’s arrest report, he and the three other people were waiting to board an American Airlines flight to Chicago, but were told by a gate agent that there were only three standby seats available.

The agent reportedly told them they could leave one individual behind or wait for an upcoming flight.

“Police said for unknown reasons the group began to fight with three other people who were also at the counter. According to the arrest report, the fight broke out when Decquir punched one of the victims in the face as the victim was turning away from the counter,” the Local 10 article read.

The victims sustained minor injuries, officers told the outlet.