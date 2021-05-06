Two Asian women in their 60s were hit in the head repeatedly with a cinder block in a Baltimore liquor store early Tuesday, marking yet another recent crime against Asians in this country.

Police arrested Daryl Doles, 50, and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault, NBC News reported.

Authorities did not specify whether police were investigating the situation as a hate crime or not.

The attack took place shortly after midnight at a Baltimore liquor store when the two women, who are store employees, were closing the store for the night. It was at that point when a man allegedly broke into the store and began attacking the women.

A video of the attack showed the man allegedly wrestling one liquor store employee to the floor and banging the cinder block against her head.

The man later fled the store but was arrested shortly after leaving the scene of the crime, police said.

Both women were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the women wound up with 25 stitches to her head, a relative told NBC News.

This attack against Asians is the latest in a string of anti-Asian attacks taking place across the country.

In New York City on Sunday, for example, a suspect allegedly attacked two Asian women using a hammer.