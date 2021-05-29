The Missouri man who sucker-punched a 12-year-old boy dancing on a sidewalk has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

“Cedric Moore changed his plea from not guilty to guilty earlier this month and was sentenced by a judge for second-degree assault in Cape Girardeau,” 11 Alive reported Friday.

A viral video clip showed the incident involving 12-year-old Ethan Hagler, who was dancing on a Main Street sidewalk in July near his dance instructor, Michael Curry, and another child.

In the video, Hagler, wearing a red T-shirt, had his back turned when an SUV pulled up nearby and a man wearing a white shirt got out of the vehicle and approached the group. He appeared to dance behind the boy before punching him in the head. The boy then fell to the ground, and the man ran back to the vehicle while Curry pursued him. The vehicle, however, sped away. WARNING – GRAPHIC VIDEO: